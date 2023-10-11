Social Media “Middleware” Requires an Architecture that Prioritizes Contextual Privacy

Social media platforms have become powerful influencers, often controlling what users see and hear. To counter this, scholars, policymakers, and developers are advocating for the implementation of social media “middleware.” This middleware, also known as attention agents, would allow users to have more control over the information they receive, improving the quality of online discourse while protecting freedom of expression.

Privacy is a complex issue when it comes to social media. Contextual integrity argues that privacy depends on the social norms of specific contexts, determining what information should be shared with whom and for what purposes. However, concerns have been raised about potential privacy infringements that could occur with the implementation of middleware.

To address these concerns, a two-layered architecture for managing social media data and metadata is proposed. The first layer consists of data intermediaries or infomediaries that securely manage limited sharing of sensitive user data. These infomediaries would be highly accredited agents responsible for maintaining privacy.

The second layer consists of attention agent intermediaries that utilize the data shared the infomediaries to provide filtering and recommendation services. These intermediaries would be more lightweight and diverse, serving individual user needs without compromising privacy.

By separating the functions of data and attention intermediaries, this architecture ensures that sensitive data is protected while still allowing for a variety of filtering services. The infomediaries would act as custodians of user data, sharing it among themselves to create a collective resource for the filtering services to access.

Ultimately, this architecture aims to provide users with greater control over their social media experience while maintaining their privacy. It addresses the concerns raised about privacy infringements offering a structured approach to managing social media data and metadata.

Sources:

– Tech Policy Press the Initiative for Digital Public Infrastructure: “Why Contextual Privacy Matters for Social Media Middleware”

– Stanford Cyber Policy Center’s Daphne Keller: “Privacy Problematics in Middleware”

– Democracy article political scientist Francis Fukuyama: “The Emerging Synthetic Reality Industry: How Digital Web and Social Media Platforms Could Undermine Democracy”

– John Hagel’s work on infomediaries: “Net Worth: Shaping Markets When Customers Make the Rules”

– Camille Francois’ Actors-Behaviors-Content (ABC) framework: Research on Networked Threats

– Richard Reisman’s blog post: “Resolving Speech, Biz Model, and Privacy Issues – An Infomediary Infrastructure for Social Media?”