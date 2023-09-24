The Rise of Social Media Influencers as Entrepreneurs

In recent years, content creation has become a lucrative business for social media influencers. These individuals have built multi-million dollar enterprises curating intelligently-crafted YouTube channels, TikTok accounts, or Instagram profiles. Tara Simich, the founder of Mermade Hair, is a prime example of this trend. Starting with just $30,000 in savings, Simich launched her hair tool business from her Perth garage in 2019. Since then, Mermade Hair has sold over a million units of its tool and generated annual earnings of $35 million. Simich attributes the success of her business to a captive audience during the pandemic, as videos of people doing their hair gained immense popularity on platforms like TikTok.

Simich’s innovative approach to hair tools also played a crucial role in her success. By creating a new type of hair crimper in a distinctive pink color, she disrupted the market and gained an advantage on Instagram. At the time, there were no emerging brands on the platform, and Mermade Hair’s content, which was initially filmed in their bathroom, stood out from the polished content produced larger brands. Simich believes that their relatable and authentic videos appealed more to customers than professional content, which ultimately propelled their growth.

Similarly, Emmaline Carroll Southwell, a Melbourne-based social media influencer, gained traction on TikTok during the COVID lockdowns. Her middle child Levi’s musings in the family car went viral, turning Carroll Southwell and her family into overnight internet sensations. She quickly secured a publishing deal for a book based on their family pledge, and her success continued with opportunities such as hosting a new TV show called The Yes Experiment.

Chloe Ting, a fitness influencer from Melbourne, also experienced tremendous growth during the pandemic. Ting’s YouTube channel, which she started in 2011, gained massive popularity with her two-week fitness challenge. With 24.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.7 million followers on Instagram, Ting’s success serves as a form of revenge against former workplace tormentors who bullied her, leading to anxiety and panic attacks.

The rise of social media influencers as entrepreneurs highlights the power of digital platforms in creating and scaling businesses. These individuals have leveraged their online presence and audience to build successful brands. Simich, Carroll Southwell, and Ting have demonstrated that with innovation, authenticity, and a deep understanding of their audience, content creators can flourish in the fast-paced world of social media.

