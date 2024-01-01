Sioux Falls’ Legendary Little Brown Kiddies: A Family Act Remembered

Sioux Falls has had its fair share of family entertainment acts throughout the years. From the Andrews Sisters to the Osmonds and the Jackson 5, talented groups of siblings have captivated audiences with their performances. However, one family act stood out in the early 20th century — the Little Brown Kiddies, the children of Charles and Ethel Brown.

In the late 1920s, Buster and Lila Brown, two of the Little Brown Kiddies, gained local fame performing Christmas carols at the North End Sunday School. Encouraged the church superintendent, Ethel took her children to a talent contest at the Jewel theater. Against her initial doubts, they emerged as the winners, launching their journey into the world of entertainment. With their mother accompanying them on the piano, the Little Brown Kiddies continued to win successive contests and gain popularity.

Their talents soon caught the attention of the radio industry, and in the 1930s, Buster and Lila had their own show on KSOO twice a week. The group expanded, adding younger siblings Arlene and Donna, who learned the routines before they could even stand.

The Little Brown Kiddies embarked on tours across South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. Their performances were met with overwhelming success, leaving audiences captivated wherever they went. By 1936, the group had grown to include nine talented children who would sing, dance, and tell jokes as their mother tirelessly kept them moving from school to the radio station, and finally, to the stage.

In the early 1940s, the Little Brown Kiddies ceased touring. By then, the family had grown to include ten children, with Buster enlisting in the Navy during World War II. Lila and Arlene continued to entertain audiences as the Brownettes at various clubs in Sioux Falls.

Tragedy struck in 1950 when Ethel passed away while visiting relatives. Despite this loss, the Brown siblings carried their cherished childhood memories of music and dance with them throughout their lives. Lila eventually returned to Sioux Falls and opened Tanglefoot Dance Studio, while Donna and Billie Jean found their calling with the Presentation Sisters. Buster pursued a career at John Morrell after his return from the Navy, and Arlene married Leonard Thoms and established the Dexter House, a transitional housing facility for veterans and the unemployed.

Sioux Falls remembers the Little Brown Kiddies and the joy they brought to the community. Radio personality Ray Loftesness fondly recalls their infectious energy and their unstoppable determination to please the public. Although their time in the limelight may have ended, the spirit of music and dance continues to live on in the hearts of those who knew them.