The Writers Guild of America Secures Residuals Based on Streaming Success

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached a tentative agreement with studios and streamers that includes groundbreaking provisions for writers. One of the key elements of this agreement is the introduction of residuals based on the success of streaming shows, something that has never been done before.

Under the new agreement, writers of streaming series and movies will receive a bonus if the equivalent of 20 percent or more of a streaming service’s U.S. subscribers watch their content within three months of its release. This “success-based residual” is calculated dividing the total viewing time of a show or movie its running time and then dividing that number the number of domestic subscribers a streaming service has. If the result is 0.2 or higher, writers receive a 50 percent bonus on their fixed residuals.

This new residual will apply to any high-budget streaming series and movie that premieres after January 1, 2024. While reaching the 20 percent threshold may not be easy due to limited public viewing data on streaming programming, it is still an achievable goal.

The agreement also includes protections against artificial intelligence encroaching on writers’ work and guarantees on minimum staffing levels for many series. These provisions ensure that writers’ creativity and contribution to the industry are valued and protected.

Although the WGA initially faced resistance from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) regarding the viewership-based residual, they were successful in securing this bonus for writers. The specific data used to determine residuals will be kept confidential, with only a limited number of individuals having access to it.

While the 20 percent threshold may not apply to a large number of shows or films on streaming platforms, breakout hits and popular titles would easily qualify. Examples such as Netflix’s The Night Agent and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story would have met the threshold based on Nielsen streaming figures.

Overall, the WGA’s agreement with studios and streamers marks a significant milestone in recognizing and rewarding the success of streaming content for writers. It ensures that their contributions to the industry are acknowledged and that they can benefit from the achievements of their work.

Sources:

– The Hollywood Reporter