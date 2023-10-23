Long-Form Content Still Thriving in the Era of Short-Form Video

Short-form video has become incredibly popular in recent times, particularly amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram have experienced a surge in short-form video content, introducing new tools and creating a vast community of video creators and audiences. However, this does not imply that long-form content has been forgotten or pushed aside.

Kevin Allocca, YouTube’s global director of Culture & Trends and author of Videocracy, recently discussed the relationship between short-form and long-form video on The Media Leader Podcast. Allocca highlighted that while short-form video has gained immense popularity, it has also played a significant role in expanding the pool of video creators and their audiences. With the success of platforms like TikTok, more individuals have been motivated to create content and engage with the video medium.

Despite the rise of short-form video, long-form content continues to thrive. It is important to note that long-form content offers unique advantages that cannot be replicated in shorter videos. Long-form videos allow creators to delve deeper into a topic, provide comprehensive information, and tell stories in a more detailed and narrative-driven manner. These longer videos cater to audiences who prefer a more immersive and in-depth experience.

Moreover, long-form content often appeals to niche communities and caters to specific interests. Whether it is through educational videos, documentaries, or vlogs, longer videos offer a platform for creators to build a loyal and dedicated fan base. This is particularly evident on platforms like YouTube, where creators with extensive knowledge or expertise in a particular field can establish themselves as authorities and attract like-minded individuals.

In conclusion, while short-form video has undoubtedly dominated the digital landscape in recent times, long-form content continues to hold its ground. Both short-form and long-form videos have their unique advantages and cater to different audiences. The growth of short-form video has, in fact, contributed to the expansion of video creation and consumption as a whole.

