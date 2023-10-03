Los Angeles Rams Partner with Snapchat for Augmented Reality Ads at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams football team is utilizing Snapchat’s augmented reality (AR) technology for advertisements at SoFi Stadium during their home games this season. During one minute of each home game, the stadium’s Infinity Screen will transform the field into the Pacific Ocean for a Princess Cruise ad, featuring a free cruise giveaway. While the number of fans who entered the giveaway and the financial details of the agreement remain unclear, the LA Rams aim to generate interest from advertisers across various categories using Snapchat’s AR technology.

Sarah Schuler, vice president of game presentation for the LA Rams, states that the team’s goal is to create interactive experiences for fans in the stands. The collaboration with Snapchat extends beyond AR, as the Rams are also investing in generative AI with the help of Demand Sports, a platform rooted in AI technology, to secure additional advertising deals. This strategic partnership aims to engage fans during timeouts, intermissions, and moments of anticipation, enhancing the overall stadium experience.

Anmol Malhotra, head of sports partnerships at Snap Inc., highlights the potential for engaging fans during these downtime moments and recognizes the value of partnering with the Rams. The activations are exclusive to Rams’ home games and are promoted through various social channels and the Rams’ blog rather than traditional marketing methods.

While the specific budget allocation for this partnership is undisclosed, both the LA Rams and Snapchat have invested significantly in advertising. The Rams have spent over $950,000 on advertising this year, while Snapchat has allocated $7 million. This collaboration demonstrates Snapchat’s commitment to leveraging AR technology in sports arenas, with the potential for expanding to large festivals, concerts, and other events that draw large crowds and media attention.

