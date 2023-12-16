The Rise of Flatbreads: From Humble Staple to Instagram Sensation

In the ever-evolving world of food trends, there is always one dish that captures the attention of foodies and social media enthusiasts alike. For many restaurants, having that one Instagrammable item can make all the difference, catapulting their popularity and driving up reservations. But while extravagant and extravagant-sounding dishes often steal the spotlight, there is a more unassuming contender that has been quietly captivating diners across the coolest spots in London: flatbread.

Traditionally overshadowed focaccia, sourdough pizza, and other trendy starches, the humble flatbread has stepped into the limelight. It has been reinvented, yassified, and transformed into a canvas for unique and unconventional toppings. No self-respecting small-plate concept is complete without a flatbread topped with something weird and wonderful.

Take Bistro Freddie, the new trendy spot in Shoreditch, for example. Their flatbreads are adorned with tarragon and garlic butter, chicken skin, and slow-cooked snails. Sous chef Frankie Clarke explains their inspiration, saying, “We knew we wanted a flatbread on the menu, but we couldn’t decide on a topping. So, we combined the idea of paying homage to bistro culture with something unconventional like snails.”

While traditional flatbreads are typically unleavened, many restaurants now use a pizza dough base to create flatbreads with enhanced flavor and texture. This un-Italian twist has made its way to other establishments such as Strakers in Notting Hill and Maison Francois in St James, where flatbreads adorned with mussels and garlic butter reign supreme.

The rise of the flatbread can be attributed to a variety of factors. The domestication of pizza ovens has brought pizza-making culture into the mainstream, making it easier for restaurants to incorporate similar styles without using the “pizza” label. Additionally, flatbreads offer restaurants an opportunity to experiment with seasonal and delicious ingredients at a reasonable cost, enhancing their bread offerings and satisfying discerning palates.

As the flatbread trend reaches critical mass, some establishments are wholeheartedly embracing it. Straker, with his massive social media following, has opened a flatbread-only spot in the new Arcade street food hall in Battersea. While the menu may lack variety, it more than compensates with bold flavors and gluten-filled delights.

So, the next time you scroll through your Instagram feed or peruse a restaurant’s menu, keep an eye out for the flatbread revolution. It may just surprise you with its versatility and ability to transform a simple staple into an extraordinary experience.