Netflix’s Harlan Coben Adaptations: A Twisty Mix of Obscure Secrets and British Backdrops

Netflix’s adaptations of Harlan Coben’s novels have become a guilty pleasure for viewers, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. These series, including “Fool Me Once,” “Safe,” “The Stranger,” and “Stay Close,” captivate audiences with their unpredictable and slightly formulaic storylines.

The English-speaking adaptations of Coben’s work take place in the northwest of England, giving the proceedings an uncanny and slightly artificial feel. Characters are transplanted from their original American settings, and even the location remains intentionally vague. Shots of the Runcorn-Widnes Bridge are a clear giveaway, but this unique backdrop adds to the charm of the adaptations.

The typical plot of a Coben series revolves around a woman who holds a dark secret connected to mysterious disappearances or a cold murder case. Richard Armitage, the actor who has become the king of the Coben TV Universe, often plays the leading man. He embarks on a personal mission to solve the conspiracy while being pursued antagonists. Along the way, he receives help and hindrance from a pair of odd-couple police officers.

These series are not without their absurd moments, like the scene in “Fool Me Once” where the protagonist gets pepper sprayed in the face her daughter’s childminder. These instances of disbelief add to the enjoyment of the narratives and make them a thrilling watch.

Despite receiving diverse critical reception, the Coben adaptations consistently perform well on Netflix. They regularly crack the streaming platform’s Top 10 on their debut and attract a large fan base. The intoxicating blend of suspense and predictability makes these shows an addictive experience. Viewers know what they’re signing up for, but the exact details of how the story will unfold remain a tantalizing mystery.

In conclusion, Netflix’s adaptations of Harlan Coben’s novels offer viewers a twisty mix of obscure secrets and British backdrops. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling cliffhangers or prefer a more straightforward narrative, these series provide an exciting and entertaining experience. So, switch off your brain and get ready to be captivated the enigmatic world of Harlan Coben.