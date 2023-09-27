Taylor Lorenz’s new book, “Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet,” delves into the rise of blogs and the birth of social media, examining how power users have shaped these platforms for better or worse. She provides context for the challenges faced internet platforms, such as the struggle to monetize short-form content and the chaotic nature of platforms like Twitter.

Lorenz includes entertaining anecdotes that shed light on why the internet is the way it is today. For instance, brands demanding to review sponsored content before it’s posted originated from a mommy blogger including the phrase “hairy vaginas” in an ad for Banana Republic. Another example is when Scooter Braun, in the early days of Instagram, demanded payment for Justin Bieber’s posts, but Instagram called his bluff and he continued posting for free. There’s also the story of Viners who asked Twitter to pay them a million dollars each per year to stay on Vine, which ultimately led to the platform’s demise.

The book explores how women have played a crucial role in shaping social media. Lorenz highlights the shift from the tech-dominated blog culture to the mommy blogger ecosystem, where women created personal brands and became the first influencers. Despite their influence, these power users were often disrespected Silicon Valley, which initially resented the power they wielded on the internet. Only recently, with the rise of the “creator economy,” has Silicon Valley started embracing these power users.

Lorenz also discusses the perfect storm that propelled mommy bloggers to fame and success. At the time, there was a lack of realistic portrayals of motherhood in traditional media, and the internet provided a space for Gen X mothers to share their unfiltered experiences. They tackled taboo topics like postpartum depression and substance abuse, helping to normalize these discussions and push the legacy media to adapt.

In retrospect, it’s surprising that MySpace lost out to Facebook, considering MySpace’s early focus on internet stardom. The author explains that MySpace was ahead of its time, as it wasn’t yet commonplace for people to share personal information online. Additionally, Facebook took longer to recognize the potential of internet creators and people’s desire for online fame. Eventually, Facebook embraced this trend and adapted its platform accordingly.

Lorenz’s book offers a comprehensive overview of the evolution of the internet, showcasing the influential role that power users have played in shaping platforms like blogs and social media. It provides valuable insights into the challenges faced these platforms and the societal shifts they have brought about.

