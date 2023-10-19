The FBI in Oregon is Vigilant Amid Rising Threats to Jewish and Muslim Communities

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, tensions are high and threats are being made against Jewish and Muslim communities worldwide. Oregon is no exception, and the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge for Oregon, Kieran Ramsey, is tasked with investigating these threats and ensuring the safety of these vulnerable communities.

Ramsey, with his experience in international hostage rescue, offers insight into the U.S. government’s efforts to free hostages taken Hamas during their incursion into Israel. He acknowledges that reports of threats to both Jewish and Muslim communities are being received, but at present, there are no specific or credible threats against anyone in Oregon. Nevertheless, the FBI remains on high vigilance.

The focus for the FBI is to prevent any surprises in Oregon identifying potential violent extremists of any ideology who may be considering taking action due to the ongoing conflict. Ramsey emphasizes the need for active investigations and thorough scrutiny of all threats received. Additionally, extensive community outreach efforts are being undertaken to foster understanding and collaboration.

Ramsey encourages individuals who receive threats to contact local law enforcement or the FBI. Once a threat is reported, the FBI’s priority is to identify the perpetrator and assess their capability to carry out the threat. Even if the person does not possess the means to act on their threat, they may still be charged with a state or federal crime.

Amidst this challenging and volatile climate, the FBI in Oregon remains committed to safeguarding the Jewish and Muslim communities, undertaking rigorous investigations, and promoting community engagement.

