“Get Gotti” Sheds New Light on the Rise and Fall of a Notorious Crime Boss

Netflix’s recently released three-part docuseries, “Get Gotti,” delves into the captivating story of one of New York’s most notorious crime bosses, John Gotti. The series takes viewers back to the 1980s, when Gotti ordered a hit on Paul Castellano, the boss of the Gambino family, and solidified his position as the new leader.

Through interviews with former Gotti associates and representatives from the FBI, the Organized Crime Task Force, and the Department of Justice, “Get Gotti” provides a comprehensive and well-sourced account of the events that unfolded. The series reveals the fractured relationships between these groups, as they often distrusted each other and vied for credit in capturing Gotti.

Gotti’s charismatic personality and extravagant lifestyle also played a significant role in his rise to power. The media glorified him, and he relished in the attention, earning nicknames like the “Dapper Don” and the “Teflon Don.” Despite numerous court victories against the Department of Justice and the Organized Crime Task Force, Gotti’s downfall came when the FBI built a case against him, using his own penchant for boasting against him.

In addition to the compelling interviews, “Get Gotti” incorporates reenactments that capture the suspense and noir atmosphere of the time. The series creatively uses the text from surveillance bugs, even projecting the words onto skyscrapers in Manhattan.

While many viewers may already be familiar with the story of John Gotti, “Get Gotti” focuses more on the procedural aspects of bringing down a criminal of his stature. It also examines how Gotti’s celebrity status and the culture of excess in 1980s New York contributed to his beliefs of invincibility.

Overall, “Get Gotti” is a fast-paced and well-executed docuseries that sheds new light on the life and downfall of a notorious crime boss. It serves as a reminder of the dangers of unchecked power and the thin line between admiration and enabling.

