The Crown Focuses on Friction Between Prince Harry and Prince William

In the latest season of The Crown, the fictionalized portrayal of Prince Harry and Prince William reveals the early signs of friction between the royal brothers. As their characters navigate adulthood and their royal responsibilities, the strain in their relationship becomes apparent.

In one scene, Prince William reluctantly accepts their father’s intention to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, recognizing the importance of his father’s happiness. However, Prince Harry is less accepting and remains silent as his brother offers their blessing. The tension escalates as Harry snipes at William for being a “company man,” potentially alluding to Meghan Markle’s criticism of the royal family as “The Firm.”

The show also imagines the brothers’ arguments, with Harry accusing William of betraying him following a controversial incident where Harry was photographed wearing a Nazi uniform. This depiction draws parallels to recent accusations made Harry’s allies, who claim that William has briefed against his younger brother in the press.

The Crown’s finale includes a poignant moment where Queen Elizabeth offers advice to William, acknowledging the challenges faced the second-in-line to the throne. The quote hints at Harry’s eventual separation from the royal family, suggesting that being “number two” requires extra care and attention.

While Prince Harry has previously admitted to watching The Crown, sources claim that he will skip the final season due to its portrayal of Princess Diana’s death. On the other hand, Prince William has never confirmed watching the show.

Through this fictionalized account, The Crown sheds light on the complexities of the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, highlighting the challenges they faced growing up in the public eye.