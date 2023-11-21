Political Influence: The Rise of Surrogate Advertising in Election Campaigns

Surrogate advertising has emerged as a powerful tool for political parties to promote their campaigns without being subject to the same scrutiny as traditional advertisements. In the state of Telangana, India, the use of social media influencers to create testimonial-like videos endorsing political candidates has become a popular trend. However, this practice has raised concerns about the transparency and fairness of elections.

Unlike conventional advertisements that are monitored the Election Commission of India (ECI), these influencer-led videos do not require any approval or certification. The ECI exempts political content posted on personal blogs or social media accounts from its scrutiny, as long as it is not directly posted or uploaded the candidates or political parties themselves.

This exemption has given rise to a conflict of interest. While it allows for freedom of expression, it also creates an opportunity for political parties topass regulations and spend substantial amounts of money on these surrogate advertisements. The opposition party leaders have raised objections, accusing the BRS party of spending large sums to influence voters through these videos.

Former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy acknowledges the challenge that surrogate advertising poses for the ECI. He believes that while it infringes on freedom of expression, there is a need to draw a line and regulate this form of advertising.

In response to the growing concerns, the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana has issued a press note stating that political parties must seek approval from the State Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for advertisements on platforms like YouTube. However, this requirement only applies to party advertisements and not surrogate ones.

As the ECI continues to grapple with the issue, it is clear that surrogate advertising has become a faulty but clever campaigning tool for political parties. The need to strike a balance between freedom of expression and fair elections remains a crucial challenge for regulators.

