Stella McCartney Partners with Blockchain-Supported Supplier for Paris Fashion Week Showcase

Stella McCartney has collaborated with traceable merino wool supplier Nativa for her Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 collection. The blockchain-backed company aims to promote regenerative farming practices that protect animals, land, and farming communities globally. As the fashion industry faces increasing pressure to adopt eco-conscious alternatives, blockchain technology is emerging as a potential solution. Stella McCartney, a leader in sustainable fashion, is known for her commitment to innovation and circular production. This partnership further underscores her dedication to exploring new technologies and reinforces the credibility of blockchain in the fashion industry.

Ledger and Sotheby’s Join Forces to Enhance Asset Security for Digital Art Investors

Sotheby’s, a renowned auction house, has teamed up with digital asset platform Ledger to offer digital custody solutions for the long-term security and preservation of digital art. Starting in 2024, buyers of top auction lots of digital art at Sotheby’s will receive a limited-edition Ledger x Sotheby’s Nano X to securely manage their assets. Ledger Academy, an educational platform, will also provide educational content to support collectors through a cross-branded series with Sotheby’s Metaverse. This collaboration comes at a time when securing the digital art market is crucial following the NFT boom. Ledger, having already established partnerships in the luxury fashion space, is now expanding its presence in the digital art landscape. Partnering with Sotheby’s, a leading auction house with metaverse ambitions, is a strategic move to further establish its position.

Drunk Elephant Collaborates with DressX for AR-Powered TikTok Filters

Beauty brand Drunk Elephant has partnered with digital fashion platform DressX to create AR-enabled filters for TikTok. Drunk Elephant launched a series of filters inspired its hero products, allowing users to try on virtual accessories and scenarios. While Snapchat has been a popular platform for AR activations, TikTok is now entering the space, potentially challenging Snapchat’s dominance. With over 60% of TikTok’s user base belonging to Gen Z, incorporating emerging technologies like AR expands the platform’s content offerings and appeals to a younger audience. Drunk Elephant’s collaboration with DressX, a Web3-native platform, brings virtual fashion experiences closer to mainstream adoption as they tap into TikTok’s extensive reach and popularity.

