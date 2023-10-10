The Shifting Landscape of Social Networks Amidst Crisis: The Case of Meta’s Threads App

Following a turbulent weekend of terrorist violence in Israel, it is worth discussing the state of social networks during times of crisis and examining the future of Meta’s Threads app.

For more than a decade, Twitter served as the go-to platform for millions of people seeking real-time updates during calamities. Its combination of personal accounts, verified journalists, and a wide range of commentary made it an invaluable tool for understanding global events. However, Twitter had its flaws, such as amplifying misinformation and promoting extreme views. Nevertheless, Twitter’s ability to gather expert insights and disseminate them to a vast audience set it apart from its competitors.

In the present day, Twitter has evolved into something entirely new, called X. This new platform resides somewhere between its previous iteration based on users’ interests and the multifaceted app envisioned its owner Elon Musk, which includes payment processing and job board features. While Twitter eventually invested in trust and safety measures to ensure reliable information during crises, X, under Musk’s leadership, has gradually dismantled its trust and safety team and publicly criticized content moderation.

This past weekend, X faced its most significant test when it came to maintaining platform integrity. David Gilbert of Wired reported that the app was inundated with a deluge of disinformation, including old videos, fake photos, and video game footage disguised as real news. Independent researchers searching for authentic accounts of the attacks had to wade through an unprecedented amount of garbage. The situation was exacerbated Musk, who discouraged users from relying on mainstream journalists and instead promoted accounts known for spreading misinformation.

X’s reliance on its community for fact-checking through its “Community Notes” feature proved insufficient to combat the sheer volume of misinformation perpetuated verified accounts. The reduction in full-time and contract moderators allowed troll farms, state propaganda outlets, and grifters to drown out individual voices seeking to share factual information on the platform.

X’s decline as a real-time news source was unexpected for many users, but Musk’s actions over the past months have systematically undermined the platform’s reliability. He dismantled the old verification system, replaced it with individuals paying for visibility, and rewarded views with financial compensation. Musk also blocked and threatened reporters, sued activists, and catered to conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists.

This deliberate chaos-fueling approach ultimately prompted many users to question their loyalty to X. This phenomenon, referred to as an “exodus shock” Ezra Klein, is characterized a loss of faith in X and a search for viable alternatives. Consequently, Meta’s Threads app experienced an influx of new users who sought a more reliable source of news amidst the ongoing crisis.

In conclusion, the landscape of social networks during crises is constantly evolving, and the recent experience with X underscores the challenges faced platforms in maintaining platform integrity. The proliferation of disinformation highlights the need for robust fact-checking mechanisms and responsible content moderation to safeguard the dissemination of accurate information during critical events.

Sources:

– Title Image: “a spool of thread standing at a fork in the road, wide shot, digital art” Bing Image Creator

– “The Israel-Hamas War Is Drowning X in Disinformation” – Wired, David Gilbert