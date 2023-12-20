Trevor Noah Delights Audience with Surprise Neil Diamond Cameo

Trevor Noah’s latest stand-up special on Netflix, “Where Was I,” features an unexpected and epic cameo that has left viewers thrilled. While performing at Detroit’s Fox Theatre, Noah took a moment to sing Neil Diamond’s iconic song, “Sweet Caroline,” which he jokingly referred to as “pure, uncut Caucasian joy.” To his surprise, the entire audience enthusiastically joined in on the chorus, creating an unforgettable moment.

As the show comes to an end, cameras follow Noah as he exits the theater, only to find himself in an SUV with none other than Neil Diamond himself. The 82-year-old musical legend retired from touring in 2018 after revealing his Parkinson’s diagnosis. In a heartwarming exchange, Diamond asks Noah how they did, and the comedian assures him that it always works. The two then hold hands and briefly serenade each other with the earworm that is “Sweet Caroline.”

Noah, who hails from South Africa, shared his excitement about Diamond’s appearance, stating that the singer is popular in his home country. He acknowledges that getting Diamond onboard was no easy task, as it required several calls and connections with various individuals. Ultimately, Noah believes that Diamond’s involvement adds an extra layer of humor to the joke and considers it a dream come true.

In addition to his stand-up success, Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammys for the fourth time in February. He is also nominated for the Best Comedy Album category, alongside comedy legends such as Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes. Noah admits that hosting the event while being a nominee adds pressure, but he remains optimistic and excited about the experience.

Fans of Trevor Noah can now enjoy his hilarious stand-up special on Netflix, which not only showcases his comedic talent but also brings forth an unexpected and delightful surprise in the form of Neil Diamond’s cameo appearance. This standout moment exemplifies the power of comedy and the joy it can bring when unexpected connections are made.