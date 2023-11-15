Tesco’s TikTok Campaign Drives Phenomenal Results for Clubcard Usage

Tesco, the renowned UK supermarket chain, has harnessed the power of TikTok to drive tremendous success for its Clubcard loyalty program. With the goal of inspiring widespread love and usage of Clubcard, Tesco embarked on a campaign that exceeded all expectations.

Recognizing the popularity of the phrase “Clubcard accepted,” which customers hear at the self-service checkout when scanning their cards, Tesco and creative agency BBH devised a plan to involve brand fans in becoming the voice of the checkout for a week. Leveraging TikTok’s innovative ‘face/mouth’ AR effect and duet feature, followers were given the opportunity to co-create their entries.

The risk of user-generated content paid off handsomely for Tesco. Within a mere 24 hours, the hashtag #TescoVoiceOfCheckout garnered over 5 million organic views on TikTok, eventually accumulating an astonishing 42 million video views during the 10-day submission period. What’s even more remarkable is the fact that almost 3,000 entries were submitted users aspiring to become the voice of the checkout.

This exceptional TikTok campaign resulted in a 12% surge in awareness about Tesco’s Clubcard loyalty program. Moreover, the likelihood of customers recommending the program increased 4%, demonstrating the positive impact and resonance the campaign had with users. Most significantly, Clubcard usage experienced an average uplift of 7%, providing a substantial boost to Tesco’s ongoing effort to strengthen its customer base and loyalty program.

Tesco’s remarkable TikTok journey to promote its Clubcard is a testament to the immense power of social media platforms in shaping consumer behavior and driving brand engagement. By giving away some control and embracing the creativity of TikTok users, Tesco achieved outstanding results, ultimately being awarded the prestigious 2023 Marketing Week Award for Social Media.

FAQ

What is Tesco Clubcard?

Tesco Clubcard is the UK’s largest loyalty program with 20 million users. It offers exclusive deals and discounts to members, allowing them to accumulate points and redeem them for rewards.

How did Tesco utilize TikTok in its campaign?

Tesco and creative agency BBH enlisted TikTok’s ‘face/mouth’ AR effect and duet feature to allow brand fans to become the voice of the checkout for a week. Users were encouraged to co-create their entries and submit them for consideration.

What were the results of the TikTok campaign?

The TikTok campaign generated immense success for Tesco’s Clubcard program. It resulted in a 12% increase in awareness, a 4% rise in likelihood to recommend, and a notable 7% uplift in Clubcard usage.

Did Tesco face any challenges during the campaign?

To ensure the campaign’s success, Tesco worked closely with TikTok to promptly remove offensive entries. The marketing team also introduced contingency planning to mitigate any potential negativity associated with the Tesco brand.