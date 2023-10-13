The Role of Telegram in Spreading Misinformation during the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Telegram has emerged as a significant platform for the dissemination of raw conflict footage and viral misinformation during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. While X, formerly known as Twitter, has been notorious for spreading misinformation, Telegram has become ground zero for the viral spread of unverified and potentially misleading content. Users on Telegram have been sharing unverified videos, some of which may be old or inaccurately depict unfolding events, across larger social channels, including X.

Unlike X, which was once a central hub for real-time information from verified sources, Telegram conducts little to no moderation of its services. This has made it a haven for groups and individuals banned from mainstream networks, such as ISIS, QAnon, and neo-Nazis. Unfortunately, this lack of moderation has also made Telegram susceptible to being utilized as a platform for terrorist propaganda.

During the Israel-Hamas conflict, Telegram has been used for communication and propaganda both Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces, as well as citizens and first responders in conflict areas. Many channels featuring conflict content are public, allowing access to users both within and outside the Middle East without the need for approvals or permissions.

Hamas, in particular, has used Telegram to distribute edited content, including footage from the initial hours of the attack and aftermath of death and destruction. This unfiltered access has significantly increased Hamas’ audience on the platform, with the official Telegram channel for their military wing experiencing a three-fold increase in followers.

The abundance of unfiltered conflict content on Telegram has also provided an opportunity for trolls to spread chaos and sensationalized content. Content from Telegram often travels to X without proper attribution, making it difficult for users to determine the credibility or context of the footage they encounter.

Examples of deceptive content include the circulation of a fake video on Telegram, edited in the visual style of BBC News, falsely claiming that military aid sent to Ukraine was in the hands of Hamas. This kind of content arbitrage, where misinformation is spread across different platforms, has become increasingly popular during conflicts and has been a cause for concern.

While Telegram has previously dismissed concerns about its role in spreading extremist content and misinformation, European Union regulators are growing impatient with social media companies’ moderation practices. Telegram may face scrutiny from regulators due to its lack of moderation and the potential harm caused the spread of misinformation during conflicts.

In conclusion, Telegram has played a significant role in the spread of misinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict, becoming a hub for raw conflict footage and viral misinformation. Its lack of moderation allows for the easy dissemination of unverified content, making it difficult for users to discern truth from falsehood.