New Article: Universities and Tech Giants: The Growing Influence of Big Tech on Academic Research

Summary: Recent research reveals the increasing influence of tech giants such as Google and Meta (formerly Facebook) on academic research in universities. These companies have significantly increased their charitable giving to university campuses, funding academic centers, providing grants to professors, and sitting on advisory boards. This newfound power has raised concerns among academics, highlighting the potential bias and limitations in research related to critical subjects including artificial intelligence, social media, and disinformation. The influence of Silicon Valley is particularly evident among computer science professors at top-tier institutions such as Stanford, MIT, and the University of Toronto. A study conducted Harvard and the University of Toronto found that most tenure-track professors in computer science at these schools, who received funding from identifiable sources, had taken money from tech companies. Furthermore, scholars writing on AI ethics for prestigious journals such as Nature and Science had either received grants from tech giants or had worked for them in some capacity. Academics argue that their increasing dependence on tech companies for data access has further solidified this power dynamic. With the reduction of data flow to researchers companies such as Meta and X, researchers now face the dilemma of either paying more or striking special deals for access. This shifting power dynamic was recently highlighted the ouster of disinformation researcher Joan Donovan from Harvard University, who filed complaints alleging improper influence from Meta executives. Nevertheless, tech-focused academics claim that their work remains independent, while acknowledging the subtle influence exerted tech companies on research priorities and targets.