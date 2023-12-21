Title: Teachers’ Diverse Reasons for Choosing Public or Charter Schools

Summary: This article explores the different reasons why teachers choose to work in either public or charter schools. By examining the experiences of three teachers, we gain insight into the various challenges and advantages that teachers face across different school systems.

Benintende: Greater Collaboration with Union Support

Miya Benintende made the transition from a charter school to a public school primarily because she wanted the job security and collaborative relationship that comes with being a part of a teacher’s union. At her previous charter school, Benintende felt intense pressure to adhere to a strict curriculum and submit detailed lesson plans. However, in her current position at a district-operated school, she can freely express her opinions and implement her own teaching approaches, thanks to the support of the union.

Bjeletich: Support Staff for Social-Emotional Learning

Oliver Bjeletich chose to work at a charter school due to its commitment to anti-racist teaching and the presence of a robust support staff, including therapists and counselors. They believed that their students would benefit from the additional resources available, particularly in terms of addressing social and emotional issues. And indeed, Bjeletich’s experience at their current position has proven that the presence of dedicated support staff greatly impacts students’ overall well-being and development.

Horvath: Principle and Passion for Public Education

Lyssa Horvath, a long-time teacher in private and charter schools, decided to switch to a public school to align with her beliefs in the importance of public education. While Horvath appreciates the transparency and security that comes with being part of a teacher’s union, she acknowledges that she has fewer classroom resources at the public school. However, this trade-off is outweighed the fulfillment she feels from participating in social justice work through public education.

These three teachers’ stories represent the broader challenges and opportunities that teachers face when choosing between public and charter schools. Each individual prioritizes different factors, such as collaboration, support staff, or personal beliefs. Ultimately, the decision lies in finding the school environment that best aligns with their personal and professional goals.