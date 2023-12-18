Swiftie Boom Boosts Kansas City Businesses

Kansas City is experiencing a surge in revenue and an increase in social media traffic, thanks to pop star Taylor Swift and her high-profile presence in the city. Local businesses such as clothing shops Westside Storey and Made In KC, as well as restaurants Piropos and Prime Social, have seen a significant boost in sales, website traffic, and social media views. The buzz began during Swift’s Eras tour last summer when Donutology’s two stores made 20,000 donuts in a single weekend after marketing “Tayl-gating” 30-packs to meet the demand of 74,000 Swifties attending concerts at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, unlike other U.S. cities on the tour, Kansas City’s Swiftie boom has continued thanks to Swift’s ongoing presence in the city this fall with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the NFL’s Chiefs. The economic impact has been substantial, with Eras tickets in the United States selling for an average price of $1,200, generating $88.8 million in revenue for the Kansas City shows alone. Additionally, Swifties have been spending an estimated $1,300 to $1,500 on meals, merchandise, and other goods throughout the tour, resulting in an overall financial impact of $185 million to $200 million for Kansas City.

The Swift-Kelce romance has become a “buzzworthy partnership” for businesses, allowing them to attach themselves to the celebrity couple for exposure without fearing backlash. After Swift was spotted eating chicken fingers with ketchup and ranch dressing at a Chiefs game, KFC referred to her as its “Ranch Queen” on social media, and Heinz even launched a new flavor called Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Local businesses in the Kansas City area have also capitalized on the Swiftie effect launching Swift-themed products and experiences, such as Swift-themed drinks, friendship bracelets, and apparel.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas praised Swift’s impact on the city’s economy, highlighting the benefits of her presence without requiring substantial municipal investment. He expressed gratitude for Swift choosing to visit their city, stating that it has not only boosted the economy but also showcased Kansas City as a dynamic and culturally vibrant city. With the positive impact of the Swiftie boom, businesses in Kansas City are eagerly awaiting the next wave of enthusiastic fans and the economic opportunities that come with them.