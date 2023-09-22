Taylor Swift’s Call to Action Leads to Record-breaking Voter Registration

Taylor Swift’s influence on social and political matters has once again proven to be significant as her call to action resulted in record-breaking traffic on Vote.org. The non-partisan organization experienced a 1226% increase in participation just one hour after Taylor Swift encouraged her followers to register to vote. In total, the organization registered over 35,000 new voters and helped 50,000 people verify their registration status, marking a 22.5% increase from the previous year.

Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey expressed her enthusiasm over the surge in voter engagement, particularly among newly eligible voters. She also revealed that Vote.org plans to register eight million voters before Election Day 2024. The organization has already launched registration programs across various platforms, including campuses, influencer engagement, radio, digital, social media, and direct voter contact.

The impact of Taylor Swift’s involvement in political matters cannot be ignored. Hailey noted that there was an 849% increase in voter registration compared to the previous year, applauding the eagerness of the younger generation to participate in shaping the outcomes of upcoming elections. Taylor Swift, who has been working with Vote.org since 2016, has consistently used her platform to encourage voter engagement and highlight the importance of political participation.

In her 2020 Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” Taylor Swift expressed regret over not speaking out against President Donald Trump during the 2016 election. Since then, she has been outspoken about her political opinions and endorsements. In the 2018 midterms, she publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen and criticized his Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn, for her stance on LGBTQ rights and her voting record. Swift emphasized the need for voter registration and the importance of voting for candidates who align with one’s values.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s call to action has had a significant impact on voter registration, inspiring thousands to get involved in the democratic process. Her partnership with Vote.org and her dedication to encouraging political engagement have proven to be influential in raising awareness and motivating people to exercise their right to vote.

