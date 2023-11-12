Don’t Get Fooled Fake Tickets: How to Safely Score Taylor Swift Concert Passes

Excitement is buzzing in Vancouver as Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour is set to make three appearances at B.C. Place next year. However, along with the growing anticipation, comes a warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about the increasing risk of bogus tickets being sold.

Swifties who were unable to snag presale tickets from Ticketmaster on Wednesday may find themselves vulnerable to scammers looking to take advantage of their desperation. Within an hour of the presale, resale sites such as StubHub were already listing tickets for exorbitant prices, some reaching upwards of $6,500.

To protect fans from falling prey to fake ticket scams, the BBB has stepped in with helpful guidelines to navigate the secondary market safely. According to the BBB, they have received numerous reports from fans who have unknowingly purchased counterfeit tickets.

Instead of relying on random sellers or unlicensed platforms, the BBB advises concertgoers to only buy from trusted vendors, such as reputable ticket brokers. Even if Ticketmaster is sold out, it’s crucial to explore these reliable options before considering deals from unlicensed sellers or strangers on social media.

Scammers have also been known to hack into social media accounts, impersonating friends or acquaintances selling tickets. To avoid falling victim to such scams, it is essential to double-check with the supposed seller directly. Don’t rely solely on online communications—reach out to your friend or acquaintance through a different channel to confirm the legitimacy of the offer.

Lastly, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious of sellers claiming to have tickets to a sold-out concert just days before the event, or offering them at unbelievably low prices. Always exercise skepticism and think twice before making any transactions.

By following these precautions, Swifties can increase their chances of safely obtaining genuine tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vancouver. Remember to share this article with fellow fans to spread awareness and ensure a scam-free concert experience.

