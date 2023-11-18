Tate McRae: Navigating the Path of Self-Discovery in the Music Industry

Tate McRae, a rising star in the music industry, is no stranger to screens. From her early days on So You Think You Can Dance to her viral TikTok presence, McRae has been honing her talents and establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with. But behind the success and accolades lies a journey of self-discovery and growth.

Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, McRae had dreams of becoming a backup dancer. However, her love for songwriting soon took hold, and she found herself drawn to the world of music. Her breakout hit, “One Day,” showcased her ability to captivate audiences with her lovelorn piano ballads, revealing a vulnerable, yet captivating side to her artistry.

In 2020, McRae faced the challenges brought on the global pandemic. Despite being homebound and unable to fully promote her music, she released “You Broke Me First,” a song that skyrocketed in popularity on TikTok and peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. McRae’s early classification as a “sad pop” songwriter drew comparisons to the likes of Billie Eilish, but she proved that she’s a unique artist in her own right.

Moving to Los Angeles in 2021, McRae embraced the opportunity to fully immerse herself in the music industry. She found comfort and community among fellow artists and formed a close-knit “girl group” that offers support and understanding in a world where personal lives are often kept private. McRae’s debut album, “I Used To Think I Could Fly,” further solidified her place in the industry, yielding multiple Hot 100 entries and supporting a successful headlining tour.

However, amidst the accomplishments and excitement, McRae grappled with feelings of confusion and self-doubt. Releasing her first album was a momentous occasion, but it also brought about a sense of unease. She questioned whether she was on the right path and navigated an internal battle to find her authentic self.

McRae’s journey is a testament to the challenges and growth that come with pursuing a career in the music industry. As she continues to evolve and document her experiences through her music, McRae serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists who may also be navigating their own paths of self-discovery.

