Fake Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Circulating as Eras Tour Arrives in Vancouver

With Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour coming to Vancouver, there is a growing concern about the prevalence of counterfeit tickets in circulation, warns the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Following the rapid sale of presale tickets for the December 6, 7, and 8 shows at B.C. Place on Ticketmaster, listings for these tickets have appeared on resale sites like StubHub, some priced as high as $6,500. The BBB cautions fans against falling victim to scammers as the demand for tickets increases.

The BBB has recently issued guidelines to assist Swifties who have yet to secure their tickets in avoiding fraudulent schemes. The organization has received numerous reports from fans who have purchased fake tickets for Swift’s concerts. These scammers take the money from buyers but fail to deliver the tickets, leaving fans empty-handed.

To safeguard yourself when purchasing Swift tickets from the secondary market, the BBB recommends the following:

1. Purchase from trusted vendors – Stick to reputable sources even if Ticketmaster is sold out. Avoid unlicensed ticket sellers or strangers on social media.

2. Verify social media sellers – Scammers may hijack accounts and pose as friends or acquaintances selling tickets. Always reach out directly to your friend to verify the legitimacy of the deal before making any payments.

3. Exercise caution with unusually low prices – If someone is claiming to sell tickets for a sold-out concert at incredibly low prices shortly before the show date, be wary. Deals that seem too good to be true often are.

As the excitement continues to build for the Eras Tour, it is essential for fans to remain vigilant against fraudulent ticket sales. By following these guidelines, Swifties can ensure a genuine and memorable concert experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I avoid purchasing fake Taylor Swift concert tickets?

A: To avoid purchasing counterfeit tickets, only buy from trusted vendors and reputable ticket brokers. Be cautious of unlicensed ticket sellers or strangers on social media, and verify the legitimacy of sellers and deals before making any payments.

Q: What should I do if I suspect I’ve purchased fake tickets?

A: If you suspect you’ve purchased fake tickets, contact the vendor or platform you used for the purchase. They may be able to assist you in resolving the issue or provide a refund. Additionally, it’s advisable to report the incident to the Better Business Bureau and local authorities.

Q: Are online resale sites like StubHub safe for purchasing tickets?

A: While online resale sites like StubHub can be legitimate platforms for purchasing tickets, there is still a risk of encountering counterfeit tickets or fraudulent sellers. Exercise caution, research the seller’s reputation, and compare prices before making any purchases.