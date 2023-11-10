New Yorkers Embrace Everyday Fashion on the Subway

Photo Tina Zhang on Unsplash.

Fashion influencers on TikTok are challenging the notion that style must be impractical or exclusive showcasing their everyday outfits while riding the subway. Videos with the hashtag “subway fit” have garnered over 13 billion views, highlighting a growing trend of showcasing relatable fashion for everyday people in realistic settings.

Tina Zhang, a New York-based creator, has gained popularity sharing videos of her subway outfits on TikTok. Zhang films herself on the subway platform, capturing her commuter reality as she dresses for practicality while navigating the city. Her outfits are a reflection of the lifestyle of a busy New Yorker, incorporating practical items like oversized tote bags, chunky flat boots, and lightweight quilted jackets.

The appeal of subway fashion videos lies in their authenticity and relatability. Instead of showcasing unattainable luxury outfits that require a car, these influencers resonate with viewers embodying the daily experiences of commuting on public transportation. Zhang explains that people feel empowered this genuine representation of everyday style.

London-based influencer Sabrina Bahsoon, known as the “Tube Girl,” has also gained attention for her subway fashion videos. Bahsoon’s casual yet stylish outfits capture the essence of being a young woman navigating the city as her work-and-play ground. Her videos demonstrate that practical fashion can still be fashionable and inspiring.

Not everyone adheres to the on-the-go commuter approach. Some creators, like Kristina Avakyan, known as @subwaysessions, have polarized viewers with their dramatic outfits. Avakyan’s bold styling choices have sparked debates online about the intersection of fashion and individuality.

The subway fashion trend offers a unique perspective on style, particularly in bustling cities like New York. It highlights how people adapt their fashion choices to suit their city’s lifestyle. This perspective is not only intriguing to locals but also inspiring to out-of-towners who appreciate the diversity and creativity found in everyday fashion.

The trend has garnered attention beyond social media, with fashion industry insiders embracing the subway fashion movement. Its emphasis on practicality and relatability challenges traditional fashion norms and offers a refreshing take on the democratization of style.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “subway fit” trend?

A: The “subway fit” trend involves sharing videos of everyday outfits while waiting for or riding the subway on platforms like TikTok.

Q: Why are subway fashion videos popular?

A: Subway fashion videos are popular because they offer an authentic and relatable portrayal of everyday style. They showcase fashion choices that are practical and suited to the realities of commuting on public transportation.

Q: What sets subway fashion apart from traditional fashion influencers?

A: Subway fashion focuses on practicality and everyday fashion from everyday people. It challenges the notion that style must be exclusive or impractical and offers a refreshing perspective on fashion democratization.

Q: How does subway fashion inspire viewers?

A: Subway fashion videos inspire viewers showcasing relatable fashion choices and lifestyle experiences. The trend encourages a more realistic and down-to-earth approach to style, appealing to those seeking content they can relate to rather than aspirational content.