TikTok Fashion Trend: Showing Off Subway Outfits

Public transportation has become an unexpected backdrop for the latest fashion trend on TikTok. Instead of posing in luxurious settings or capturing carefully curated shots, individuals are now showcasing their daily outfits while waiting for or riding the subway. This emerging trend, often referred to as “subway fits,” has gained over 13 billion views on the social media platform, attracting a new wave of fashion creators.

The appeal of subway fits lies in their authenticity and relatability. Fashion influencers like Tina Zhang, also known as “Tube Girl,” and Sabrina Bahsoon have embraced the trend, filming themselves on subway platforms or inside trains. They are not donning impractical, high-end outfits but rather showcasing their commuter reality. Zhang, a New York-based creator, captures her outfits on her daily commute, highlighting practical and lightweight clothing items like oversized tote bags, chunky flat boots, and quilted jackets.

This fashion trend signifies a shift towards everyday fashion from everyday people, contrasting the once aspirational nature of fashion content on platforms like Instagram. The idea is to showcase relatable styles that resonate with TikTok users who prioritize practicality and authenticity.

The subway fits trend also captures the essence of different cities. Zhang believes that the appeal of New York City subway fits lies in how people’s fashion choices reflect their urban lifestyle. Similarly, Bahsoon’s videos showcase London as her work-and-play ground, featuring easy-to-move-in maxi skirts, jeans, and weather-appropriate tops and jackets.

The trend has also inspired users outside of major cities, like Acacia Walker from Orlando, who recorded her subway outfits during her trip to New York City. Walker appreciates the relatability and the moment of self-expression that filming subway fits provides.

Despite its popularity, the subway fits trend does not appeal to everyone. Some creators like Kristina Avakyan have adopted more dramatic and controversial styles, sparking debates about how fashion choices are perceived in different neighborhoods.

Overall, subway fits on TikTok embody a new wave of fashion content that emphasizes authenticity, practicality, and relatability. As the trend continues to evolve, it offers a fresh perspective on how everyday fashion can be celebrated and shared on social media platforms.

