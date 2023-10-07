Bridging Web2 and Web3: Insights from Anastasiia Aleksiichuk

Anastasiia Aleksiichuk, a UX designer at Subsocial, delivered an enlightening presentation on bridging Web2 user experiences with Web3 using Substrate’s unique capabilities. Substrate, developed Parity Technologies, is a flexible software framework for building blockchain networks and decentralized applications in the Web3 space. With its modularity, Substrate simplifies development providing tools and libraries to define custom consensus mechanisms, runtime logic, and economic models.

The key focus of Anastasiia’s talk was onboarding billions of users to Web3 platforms, addressing the frustrating user experience prevalent in the ecosystem. She highlighted the complex registration and interaction processes, involving wallet installations and transaction confirmations, which can deter new users. Another challenge is the concept of transaction fees in Web3, which may confuse users familiar with the feeless experience of Web2.

To exemplify a successful onboarding story, Anastasiia discussed Grill Chat, a user-friendly Web3 application built on Subsocial. Grill Chat streamlines the user experience eliminating the need for users to estimate and confirm token transactions. It offers seamless integration across multiple devices and is completely free for end users, removing the burden of transaction costs. The statistics she shared, with over 10,000 visitors and more than 13,000 messages sent, highlight its popularity within the Web3 community.

Anastasiia also emphasized the transformative potential of “chatting on chain,” where Web3 platforms enable users to share NFTs, make donations, and maintain reputations through their addresses. Grill Chat facilitates easy integration with other applications through a few lines of code, creating a unified user experience across various sites and devices. She also introduced the concept of “sponsoring a transaction,” which allows users to convert tokens into energy to reduce transaction costs.

Furthermore, Anastasiia discussed the power of cross-chain interactions, enabling users to connect their identities and assets across different blockchain networks. She concluded her presentation presenting an innovative monetization mechanism that empowers creators and communities. This mechanism offers rewards to stakeholders and allows creators to earn based on allocated tokens.

Anastasiia’s emphasis on visual design and her call for collaboration and knowledge-sharing with Subsocial’s development team showcased the importance of user experience in driving the adoption of Web3 platforms.

Sources:

– Sub0 2023 Presentation Anastasiia Aleksiichuk, UX designer at Subsocial