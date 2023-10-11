Paramount Plus Student Discount: A Great Way to Save on Streaming

If you’re a student looking to save money on your streaming subscriptions, you’ll be glad to know that Paramount Plus offers a student discount that is 25% cheaper than its regular subscription. Student discounts are often underutilized, but they can be a valuable way to cut costs while you’re in school.

Signing up for the Paramount Plus student discount is easy. Simply visit the streaming service’s homepage and scroll down to find the section that asks if you’re a student. From there, you can select the plan you want and the discount will be applied automatically. However, keep in mind that you will need to verify your identity and student credentials.

The regular price for Paramount Plus is $6 per month for the limited commercials option and $12 per month for the premium no commercials option. With the student discount, the base package is $1.50 cheaper per month, and the premium package is $3 cheaper per month. If you opt for an annual subscription, you’ll save even more.

Paramount Plus, formerly known as CBS All Access, offers a wide variety of content. From popular shows like “Evil” and “Star Trek: Picard” to classics like “Cheers” and “The Love Boat,” you’ll have access to a vast library of CBS shows. Additionally, Paramount Plus is the exclusive streaming home for CBS channels, allowing you to watch them live as they air on TV.

While the streaming rights for “Yellowstone” belong to Peacock, Paramount Plus offers the spinoff series “1883” and “1923.” It also features other hit films like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

If you’re a football lover, you’ll be happy to know that Paramount Plus offers live access to channels like CBS, so you can watch NFL games when they are broadcasted. Just log in and select “Live TV” on game day to start streaming.

To make the most of this student discount, head over to the Paramount Plus website and sign up today. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy all your favorite shows and movies at a discounted price.

Sources:

– NJ.com