How strict is Ryanair with cabin bag?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its strict policies when it comes to cabin baggage. With the aim of keeping fares low and ensuring efficient boarding and disembarking processes, the airline has implemented specific rules and regulations regarding the size, weight, and number of bags allowed on board. But just how strict is Ryanair with cabin bags? Let’s take a closer look.

Size and weight restrictions

Ryanair allows passengers to bring one small bag on board, free of charge. This bag must fit under the seat in front of you and have maximum dimensions of 40cm x 20cm x 25cm. Additionally, passengers who have purchased Priority & 2 Cabin Bags or Plus/Flexi Plus tickets are permitted to bring an additional larger cabin bag on board, with a maximum size of 55cm x 40cm x 20cm and a weight limit of 10kg.

Enforcement of rules

Ryanair is known for its strict enforcement of cabin baggage rules. At the gate, passengers’ bags are often checked for compliance with the size and weight restrictions. If a bag exceeds the allowed dimensions or weight, it will be placed in the hold and an additional fee may be charged. It is important to note that Ryanair’s baggage policy is strictly enforced, and passengers who do not comply may face additional charges or even be denied boarding.

FAQ

Q: Can I bring a backpack as my cabin bag?

A: Yes, as long as it meets the size and weight restrictions outlined Ryanair.

Q: Can I bring a separate handbag or laptop bag?

A: Yes, you are allowed to bring a small handbag or laptop bag on board in addition to your cabin bag, as long as it fits under the seat in front of you.

Q: What happens if my bag is too big or heavy?

A: If your bag exceeds the allowed dimensions or weight, it will be placed in the hold and you may be charged an additional fee.

Q: Can I pay to bring an additional cabin bag?

A: Passengers who have purchased Priority & 2 Cabin Bags or Plus/Flexi Plus tickets are allowed to bring an additional larger cabin bag on board.

In conclusion, Ryanair is indeed strict with its cabin baggage policy. Passengers must adhere to the size and weight restrictions to avoid additional charges or potential denial of boarding. It is important to carefully review and comply with the airline’s rules to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.