How strict are Ryanair with hand luggage?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its strict policies when it comes to hand luggage. With the aim of keeping fares low and ensuring efficient boarding processes, the airline has implemented a set of rules and regulations that passengers must adhere to. But just how strict is Ryanair when it comes to hand luggage?

Size and weight restrictions

Ryanair allows passengers to bring one small bag on board, free of charge. This bag must fit under the seat in front of you and should not exceed the dimensions of 40cm x 20cm x 25cm. It is important to note that this bag must be small enough to fit in the overhead lockers, as Ryanair does not guarantee space for larger bags.

In addition to the small bag, passengers can also purchase Priority & 2 Cabin Bags or 10kg Check-in Bag options. The Priority & 2 Cabin Bags option allows passengers to bring an additional larger cabin bag, with a maximum size of 55cm x 40cm x 20cm and a maximum weight of 10kg. The 10kg Check-in Bag option allows passengers to check in a bag with a maximum weight of 10kg.

Enforcement of rules

Ryanair is known for its strict enforcement of hand luggage rules. At the gate, passengers’ bags are often checked for compliance with the size and weight restrictions. If a bag is found to be too large or too heavy, it may be placed in the hold at an additional cost.

FAQ

Q: Can I bring a backpack as my small bag?

A: Yes, as long as it fits within the specified dimensions of 40cm x 20cm x 25cm.

Q: Can I bring a separate handbag or laptop bag?

A: No, Ryanair only allows one small bag per passenger. However, you can purchase the Priority & 2 Cabin Bags option to bring an additional larger cabin bag.

Q: What happens if my bag is too big or too heavy?

A: If your bag exceeds the size or weight restrictions, it may be placed in the hold at an additional cost.

In conclusion, Ryanair is indeed strict when it comes to hand luggage. Passengers must ensure their bags meet the specified size and weight restrictions to avoid additional charges or having their bags placed in the hold. It is advisable to familiarize yourself with the airline’s policies before traveling to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey.