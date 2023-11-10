How strict are Ryanair with checked luggage?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its no-frills approach to air travel. With their affordable fares and extensive route network, many travelers choose Ryanair for their journeys. However, one question that often arises is how strict Ryanair is when it comes to checked luggage. Let’s take a closer look at their policies and shed some light on this matter.

Checked luggage allowance:

Ryanair’s checked luggage policy allows passengers to bring up to three checked bags per person, with a maximum weight limit of 20 kilograms per bag. However, it’s important to note that this allowance is not included in the standard ticket price and must be purchased separately. Passengers can choose between different baggage options when booking their flights, depending on their needs.

Strict enforcement:

Ryanair is known for its strict enforcement of baggage policies. They have implemented measures to ensure that passengers adhere to the weight and size restrictions. At the check-in counter, bags are often weighed, and if they exceed the allowed limit, passengers may be required to pay additional fees. It is crucial to comply with the baggage rules to avoid any surprises or extra charges at the airport.

FAQ:

Q: What happens if my checked bag exceeds the weight limit?

A: If your checked bag exceeds the weight limit of 20 kilograms, Ryanair will charge you an excess baggage fee. This fee varies depending on the route and can be quite expensive, so it’s advisable to pack carefully and weigh your bags before heading to the airport.

Q: Can I bring additional cabin baggage?

A: Yes, Ryanair allows passengers to bring one small bag on board, such as a handbag or laptop bag, free of charge. However, larger cabin bags must be purchased as an add-on or included in a higher fare ticket.

Q: Can I share my checked baggage allowance with another passenger?

A: No, Ryanair’s baggage allowance is per person and cannot be shared between passengers. Each traveler must purchase their own checked baggage allowance if needed.

In conclusion, Ryanair has a strict approach to checked luggage, and it is essential for passengers to adhere to their policies to avoid any additional fees or inconveniences. It is advisable to carefully pack and weigh your bags before arriving at the airport to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey.