How strict are Ryanair under seat?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its no-frills approach to air travel. With their affordable fares and extensive route network, many travelers choose Ryanair for their journeys. However, one question that often arises is just how strict Ryanair is when it comes to their under-seat policy.

When it comes to under-seat storage, Ryanair has specific guidelines in place. Passengers are allowed to bring one small bag on board, which must fit under the seat in front of them. This bag should not exceed the dimensions of 40cm x 20cm x 25cm. Any bag larger than these dimensions will need to be checked into the hold, incurring additional fees.

Ryanair is known for enforcing their under-seat policy quite strictly. Gate agents and cabin crew are vigilant in ensuring that passengers comply with the size restrictions. If a bag is deemed too large to fit under the seat, passengers may be asked to check it in or pay an additional fee to bring it on board.

FAQ:

Q: What happens if my bag doesn’t fit under the seat?

A: If your bag exceeds the allowed dimensions and cannot fit under the seat, you may be asked to check it in or pay an additional fee to bring it on board.

Q: Can I bring a larger bag as long as it fits in the overhead bin?

A: No, Ryanair’s policy specifically states that only one small bag is allowed on board, and it must fit under the seat in front of you.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the under-seat policy?

A: Ryanair does make exceptions for passengers who have purchased Priority & 2 Cabin Bags or Plus/Flexi Plus tickets. These passengers are allowed to bring an additional larger cabin bag on board.

In conclusion, Ryanair is quite strict when it comes to their under-seat policy. Passengers must ensure that their bags meet the specified dimensions and can fit under the seat in front of them. Failure to comply may result in additional fees or the need to check the bag into the hold. It is always advisable to familiarize yourself with the airline’s policies before traveling to avoid any surprises or inconveniences.