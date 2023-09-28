The Rise of Streaming Horror: A Feast for Fans

The streaming era has ushered in a new wave of horror content, creating what some may call the Great Horror Boom. With the ease of accessibility and the demands of the market, streaming platforms like Shudder and Screambox have capitalized on the ever-dependable fanbase of horror. These platforms offer a vast array of genre titles, from classic Giallo films to splattery Z-movies, all at an affordable monthly price. Gone are the days of swapping fuzzy VHS cassettes through snail mail.

Shudder, launched in 2015, has become a go-to platform for horror fans, offering a carefully curated catalog that caters to various subgenres. Screambox, on the other hand, gained prominence after being acquired Cinedigm in 2021 and has been showcasing its own original content since 2022. Netflix, known for its wide range of horror originals, started releasing horror films in 2016, while Blumhouse made deals with Hulu and Prime Video for exclusive streaming programming. The options are endless, but this abundance of content raises the question: how can a horror fan keep up with it all?

Streaming platforms have become the new video stores, empowering viewers to take risks without financial barriers. Staffers at Shudder and Screambox are passionate horror enthusiasts who curate content based on their love for the genre. Unlike traditional video stores, these platforms provide a sense of quality and taste, catering to the diverse tastes of horror fans. They offer a solution to the problem of finding horror films in the streaming era that don’t feel like a dumping ground or a warehouse.

The rise of streaming platforms has also brought international horror into the spotlight. Previously overshadowed American releases, foreign horror films now have a platform to shine. Streamers have shattered distribution blockers redesigning the delivery system, allowing lesser-known international titles to gain prominence. Shudder, in particular, has played a significant role in fueling the Indonesian horror resurgence showcasing original works from talented directors such as Joko Anwar and Timo Tjahjanto.

The streaming horror boom offers a feast for fans, but it also poses a challenge of choice. With so many options available, horror fans must make choices and prioritize what to watch. However, the abundance of content guarantees that there is something for every horror enthusiast, regardless of their preferences. Streamers have revolutionized the way we consume horror, making it more accessible and diverse than ever before.

