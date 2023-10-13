Streaming and the Future of the Entertainment Industry

Hollywood celebrated the end of the writers’ strike, but the underlying issues remain. The rise of streaming platforms, led Netflix, has fundamentally changed the financial model of the entertainment industry. The traditional business model involved sharing the earnings from shows as they made their way through various markets. However, streaming platforms like Netflixpassed these markets, resulting in creatives receiving only a one-time payment.

Actors and writers have criticized this new model, claiming that they are not fairly compensated for their work. For instance, actors such as Aaron Paul have stated that they receive no royalties when their shows are aired on Netflix. Furthermore, the lack of transparency from streaming platforms makes it difficult for creatives to gauge the success and value of their work. As director Steven Soderbergh pointed out, the Netflix model resembles Elizabeth Holmes’s controversial medical company, Theranos, moving the industry into an uncertain quantum world instead of a predictable Newtonian one.

The advent of streaming promised viewers endless entertainment options available at any time. However, the success of this revolution has resulted in unintended consequences for industry professionals. While it has undoubtedly diversified the types of content available, the financial implications have significantly impacted the livelihoods of actors, writers, and other creatives.

Despite the challenges, there is hope for a better future. Industry stakeholders are now seeking ways to address the issues created the streaming model. This includes renegotiating contracts and advocating for fair compensation. In addition, emerging platforms, such as Disney+ and Apple TV+, are entering the streaming market, potentially offering new opportunities for creatives to regain control over their work.

The entertainment industry is at a crossroads. While streaming has democratized content consumption, it has also disrupted the traditional revenue-sharing model. As the industry adapts to this new landscape, it is essential to find a balance that benefits both viewers and those responsible for creating the content they love.

