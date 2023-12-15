Building Strong Brands: Going Beyond Merchandise

Summary: Caryn Sterling, branding expert and serial entrepreneur, shares valuable insights on creating successful brands in an interview on The Small Business Show. She emphasizes the importance of understanding the unique qualities of a brand, connecting with consumers, and leveraging social media for effective marketing.

When working with Jojo Siwa during a time when ‘social media influencing’ was not yet considered a full-time job, Sterling had to develop innovative strategies to establish Siwa’s brand deals and boost her success. Surpassing expectations, Siwa excelled at these deals and achieved targeted sales goals, prompting Sterling to educate her on patents, trademarks, sizzle reels, and style guides. Collaborating with Nickelodeon, they gained access to over 250 global licenses, creating an impressive infrastructure.

Sterling advises other companies to assess whether they are working with a product or a human when approaching branding. Understanding the uniqueness of the situation and aligning with the team is crucial for success.

Building a brand goes beyond simply creating merchandise; it involves evoking specific emotional responses from consumers. Sterling exemplifies this discussing her initial conversation with Siwa to understand her brand’s values and purpose before designing a logo that accurately represents her. The iconic Nike swoosh and “just do it” slogan demonstrate how a logo can effectively convey a message and resonate with consumers.

While social media serves as a powerful tool for brand awareness, having a large following is not enough. Engagement with the audience is essential for a successful marketing strategy. Additionally, staying relevant in the ever-evolving social media landscape requires active presence on all platforms to maintain brand visibility.

In conclusion, Sterling highlights that building a brand is more than just merchandise; it involves fulfilling a promise to consumers. By understanding the unique aspects of a brand, effectively connecting with consumers, and utilizing social media wisely, businesses can establish strong brands that resonate with their target audience.