How soon can you watch new episodes on ABC app?

ABC, one of the leading television networks in the United States, has made it easier than ever for viewers to catch up on their favorite shows with the ABC app. This innovative streaming service allows users to watch episodes of popular ABC series on their smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs. But how soon can you watch new episodes on the ABC app? Let’s find out.

New episodes of ABC shows are typically available on the ABC app the day after they air on television. This means that you don’t have to worry about missing out on the latest developments in your favorite series. Whether it’s the thrilling drama of “Grey’s Anatomy,” the hilarious antics of “Modern Family,” or the heartwarming stories of “This Is Us,” you can stay up to date with the ABC app.

Once a new episode has aired on ABC, it usually becomes available on the ABC app at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day. This means that you can start streaming the latest episode as soon as you wake up, ensuring that you don’t miss a beat. However, it’s important to note that availability may vary depending on your location and the specific show you’re interested in.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need a cable subscription to access new episodes on the ABC app?

A: No, the ABC app is free to download and use. However, some shows may require you to sign in with a participating TV provider to access full episodes.

Q: Can I watch live TV on the ABC app?

A: Yes, the ABC app offers live streaming of ABC’s network programming in select markets. Check the app for availability in your area.

Q: Can I download episodes to watch offline?

A: Yes, the ABC app allows you to download episodes for offline viewing. This is especially convenient for those times when you don’t have an internet connection.

In conclusion, the ABC app provides a convenient way to watch new episodes of your favorite ABC shows. With episodes becoming available the day after they air on television, you can stay up to date with the latest storylines and never miss a moment of your beloved series. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to stream your favorite ABC shows with the ABC app.