Sol de Janeiro: The Unexpected Success of Fragrance

Sol de Janeiro is a beauty brand that has found unexpected success within the fragrance community on TikTok. Known for its popular Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, the brand has now expanded its line to include a range of scents that have captured the attention of fragrance enthusiasts.

The brand was founded in 2015 Heela Yang, a former beauty executive. Inspired the carefree attitude towards bodies and nakedness in Brazil, Yang wanted to bring a bit of Brazilian flair to body care products. The brand’s Bum Bum Cream, a shimmery body moisturizer with a pistachio and salted caramel scent, has become a favorite among celebrities.

In 2020, Sol de Janeiro launched its first fragrance, Cheirosa ‘62, which recreates the sugary smell of the Bum Bum Cream. Despite the timing of the launch coinciding with the pandemic, the fragrance was a success, selling out quickly. The brand expanded its fragrance collection with a range of body sprays inspired Brazilian culture.

The brand’s fragrances have gained popularity on TikTok, with influencers like Paul Fino singing their praises. Fino initially had doubts about the brand but quickly changed his mind after trying one of the scents. The affordability of Sol de Janeiro’s body mists compared to high-end designer perfumes is another reason for their popularity.

Funmi Monet, a beauty content creator, believes that Sol de Janeiro’s fragrances are appealing because they offer a step above drugstore brands like Bath & Body Works, without the high price tag of designer perfumes. The compact packaging of the body mists also makes them convenient for on-the-go use.

Furthermore, Sol de Janeiro’s fragrance line taps into the current trend of gourmand scents, which feature comforting and nostalgic notes like vanilla and caramel. These scents have become popular and desirable, marking a change from the past when they were considered immature.

The success of Sol de Janeiro’s fragrances can be attributed to their appeal to the general public. With their palatable scents, the brand has created products that are accessible and enjoyable for everyday use. Sol de Janeiro’s commitment to sweet and sugary fragrances has paid off, despite initial skepticism.

