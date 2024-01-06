Social Media Misuse and Digital Literacy Challenges Ahead of Bangladesh’s 2024 Elections

Summary: As Bangladesh gears up for the 2024 elections, the misuse of social media looms large on the political landscape. With over half the population, particularly young people, engaging with social media, political parties are tailoring narratives to resonate with their target audiences. The ruling Awami League and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have both employed paid posts and invested significant amounts of money in digital campaigns. However, audience response and the disillusionment of the youth demographic with the state of justice and other socio-economic issues present challenges for these campaigns. The youth demographic, comprising more than half of the total voters, expresses a willingness to participate in the election but also harbors concerns about the country’s future prospects. Additionally, misinformation, deepfakes, and the spread of religious and political misinformation pose significant challenges to digital literacy in Bangladesh, necessitating enhanced measures to counteract them.

Despite the government’s efforts to control political misinformation through legislation and monitoring teams, the Election Commission still struggles to identify and curb misinformation on social media platforms. The emergence of deepfakes has become a potent tool, manipulating content and exploiting the public’s susceptibility to misinformation. Instances of fake content, such as photoshopped images, have also deceived many, emphasizing the urgent need for improved digital literacy measures.

Bangladesh shares a higher social media penetration rate with neighboring India, both facing significant challenges of digital illiteracy and the spread of misinformation. Moreover, the influence of Hindu nationalism in India contributes to the dissemination of religious and political misinformation, adding tension to the social fabric in Bangladesh.

As the Awami League plans to launch a sizable online election campaign, the battleground for manipulating election outcomes intensifies. The rise of pro-Awami League and pro-BNP propaganda further complicates the scenario, posing potential repercussions on social-political stability.

In this context, it is crucial for Bangladesh to prioritize digital literacy programs that empower citizens to distinguish between authentic and manipulated content. By equipping individuals with critical thinking skills and the ability to navigate the digital landscape, the country can mitigate the misuse of social media and ensure a more informed electorate.