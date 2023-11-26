Oregon Dominates Rivalry Game, Advances to Pac-12 Championship

Oregon’s relentless pursuit of the Pac-12 Championship Game came to fruition on Friday night, as they defeated cross-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers, with a score of 31-7. Displaying a powerful performance on both offense and defense, the No. 6 Ducks asserted their dominance and secured their spot in the championship game.

Led quarterback Bo Nix, who had a standout performance in his final game at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks showcased their offensive prowess. Nix threw for an impressive 367 yards, completing 83% of his passes and adding two touchdowns through the air. He also contributed a 16-yard rushing touchdown, highlighting his versatility as a playmaker.

Defensively, Oregon stifled the Beavers’ rushing attack, limiting their ground game to a mere 53 yards. Linebackers Brandon Dorlus, Jeffrey Bassa, and lineman Jordan Burch consistently disrupted Oregon State’s quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, putting immense pressure on him throughout the game.

In terms of receiving, Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson were the standout performers for the Ducks once again. Johnson recorded a remarkable 11 receptions for 137 yards, while Franklin contributed with nine receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Franklin’s touchdown catch, a remarkable 41-yard pass from Nix right before halftime, showcased the exceptional chemistry between the two players and added to the highlight reel of Nix’s memorable moments.

Looking ahead, Oregon will face another formidable opponent in the Pac-12 Championship Game, a rematch against the undefeated No. 4 Washington Huskies. The Ducks will aim to avenge their earlier loss this season and clinch the conference title.

FAQ:

Q: Who was the standout player for Oregon in the game?

A: Quarterback Bo Nix had a stellar performance, throwing for 367 yards and adding two touchdowns through the air, along with a rushing touchdown.

Q: How did Oregon’s defense perform against Oregon State?

A: Oregon’s defense was dominant, shutting down Oregon State’s rushing attack and consistently pressuring their quarterback.

Q: Who were the top receivers for Oregon in the game?

A: Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson were the leading receivers for the Ducks, combining for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Q: Who will Oregon face in the Pac-12 Championship Game?

A: Oregon will have a rematch against the undefeated No. 4 Washington Huskies in the championship game.

(Sources: [DuckTerritory.com](https://www.duckterritory.com/))