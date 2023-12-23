Notre Dame Football Names Mike Denbrock as Offensive Coordinator for the 2024 Season

Notre Dame football has made a significant coaching hire for the upcoming 2024 season. Head coach Marcus Freeman has appointed Mike Denbrock as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Denbrock will be taking over the role previously held Gerad Parker, who recently became the head coach at Troy University.

Denbrock, a 59-year-old native of Homer, Michigan, comes to Notre Dame after spending the last two seasons in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with LSU. In his time at LSU, Denbrock had a successful run as the team’s offensive coordinator, leading the Tigers to become the top team in college football in various offensive categories. Under Denbrock’s guidance, LSU boasted the highest total offense, team passing efficiency, and scoring offense in the 2023 season.

This will be Denbrock’s third stint at Notre Dame, where he previously served as the associate head coach and wide receivers coach during the 2015-2016 seasons. He also had a previous coaching role with the Irish as the coordinator of the offense in 2014. Denbrock has a long history with the program, having coached various positions such as offensive tackles, tight ends, and wide receivers throughout his previous tenures with Notre Dame.

Denbrock’s arrival in South Bend has garnered excitement and positive reactions on social media. Fans and analysts have praised Freeman and the coaching staff for making a strong addition to the team. The hire of Denbrock has generated optimism and expectations for Notre Dame football as they head into the 2024 season.

With Denbrock’s proven track record in developing successful offenses and his ability to work with talented quarterbacks, such as Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels at LSU, Notre Dame fans are hopeful that he will continue to elevate the team’s performance on the offensive side of the ball.

Overall, Denbrock’s appointment as offensive coordinator for the 2024 season signals a positive direction for Notre Dame football. With his experience and past success, Denbrock brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program, fueling anticipation for an exciting season ahead.