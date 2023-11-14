The Power of Social Media in Revitalizing Bhutan’s Native Languages

Bhutan, a small Himalayan nation with a population of under 800,000 people, is facing the gradual loss of its native languages. With the dominance of English and the promotion of Dzongkha, the national language, many local languages in Bhutan are becoming endangered or even vanishing completely. However, social media is now playing a significant role in revitalizing these languages and giving them a new lifeline.

In recent years, social media usage has skyrocketed in Bhutan, with approximately 90% of the population actively using platforms such as WeChat. Even in remote villages, where written scripts and proper documentation for native languages are lacking, social media has connected people and provided them with a means to communicate in their oral native languages. Voice messages have become the primary mode of communication in WeChat groups, allowing Bhutanese individuals to learn and use their local languages more frequently.

The impact of social media on language revitalization is undeniable. Dechen, a Bhutanese living in Western Australia, shared her experience of reconnecting with her mother tongue through WeChat. She explained how she has learned many words and phrases in her native language, Mangdip, through communication with her relatives in remote villages. Dechen’s story is just one example of how social media is giving Bhutanese people living in both urban and rural areas an opportunity to embrace and utilize their local languages.

Linguist Pema Wangdi emphasizes the importance of language preservation for national identity and cultural heritage. He highlights the loss of Olekha, an indigenous dialect, and warns that the extinction of a language also means the loss of cultural traditions tied to that language. Efforts to promote and preserve local languages are crucial for safeguarding Bhutan’s rich cultural diversity.

While there are currently no official efforts to preserve native languages in Bhutan, social media platforms provide an invaluable tool for language education and documentation. Encouraging more people to use their native languages on social media can generate interest among the youth and ensure the transfer of cultural values to future generations. Additionally, social media allows older generations to record their voices and document endangered languages, ensuring their preservation for years to come.

In a world increasingly influenced globalization and dominant languages, Bhutan serves as an inspiring example of harnessing the power of social media to revitalize native languages. By embracing technology and using social media platforms as a bridge between generations, Bhutan can take significant steps towards preserving its linguistic heritage and cultural wealth.

FAQ

1. How has social media impacted language revitalization in Bhutan?

Social media, particularly platforms like WeChat, has connected Bhutanese individuals and provided them with a means to communicate in their native languages through voice messages. This has allowed people, especially in remote areas, to learn and use their local languages more frequently.

2. Why is language preservation important?

Language preservation is crucial for safeguarding a country’s cultural diversity, national identity, and cultural heritage. When a language becomes extinct, cultural traditions tied to that language, such as songs, myths, and poetry, are lost forever.

3. Are there any official efforts to preserve native languages in Bhutan?

Currently, there are no official efforts in Bhutan to preserve native languages. However, social media platforms offer an invaluable tool for language education and documentation, enabling the preservation of endangered languages.

4. How can social media assist in language revitalization?

Social media, encouraging people to use their native languages and providing a platform for documentation, can generate interest among the youth and ensure the transfer of cultural values to future generations. It also allows older generations to record their voices and preserve endangered languages.