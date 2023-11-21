New Opportunities for Language Preservation in Bhutan Through Social Media

In a rapidly changing world where globalization often leads to the dominance of major languages, small and minority languages face the risk of extinction. Bhutan, a small Himalayan nation with a rich linguistic diversity, is no exception. While the national language, Dzongkha, is encouraged and promoted, other local languages struggle to survive.

However, the rise of social media has brought new hope for the preservation and promotion of Bhutan’s native languages. With 90% of Bhutanese people using social media platforms like WeChat, individuals like Dechen, who grew up speaking a minority language, are now able to connect with their relatives in remote villages and communicate in their native tongue through voice messages.

This trend is not only limited to rural areas. Urban residents are also embracing social media as a means to reconnect with their linguistic heritage. Social media platforms provide a space where people can freely express themselves in their local languages, helping to strengthen their linguistic identity and cultural heritage.

Furthermore, social media platforms like WeChat have the potential to serve as repositories for the documentation of endangered languages. Older generations can record their voices, preserving their native languages for future generations. This not only includes the spoken word but also cultural traditions tied to specific languages, such as songs, myths, and poetry.

While the Constitution of Bhutan does mandate the preservation and promotion of local languages, there have been limited official efforts in this regard. However, the widespread use of social media presents a unique opportunity to promote language preservation on a large scale. By encouraging more people to use local languages on social media platforms, interest and pride in these languages can be generated, particularly among the youth.

Language education can also be facilitated through social media platforms, allowing for the dissemination of resources and learning materials. This would make language preservation more accessible to a wider population, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic status.

By harnessing the power of social media, Bhutan has the potential to save its endangered languages from extinction, ensuring the continuity of its rich linguistic and cultural heritage for future generations to come.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q: How many local languages does Bhutan have?

A: Bhutan has more than 20 local languages.

Q: Which language is promoted as the national language of Bhutan?

A: Dzongkha is promoted as the national language of Bhutan.

Q: How are Bhutanese people using social media to communicate in their native languages?

A: Bhutanese people are using social media platforms like WeChat to send voice messages in their local languages.

Q: Why are Bhutan’s local languages at risk of extinction?

A: Bhutan’s local languages are at risk of extinction due to the dominance of English and Dzongkha, limited language education, and the cultural shift towards urbanization.

Q: How can social media platforms help in language preservation?

A: Social media platforms provide a space for individuals to express themselves in their native languages, foster pride and interest in these languages, and serve as repositories for the documentation of endangered languages and cultural traditions.

Q: Are there any official efforts to preserve local languages in Bhutan?

A: While the Constitution of Bhutan mandates the preservation and promotion of local languages, there have been limited official efforts in this regard. However, social media platforms offer a grassroots approach to language preservation.