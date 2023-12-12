YouTube Influencers Shape Public Thought through Hindutva Promotion: A Deep Dive into Online Political Manipulation

Summary

A new book reveals how YouTube influencers in India are covertly shaping public thought and discourse promoting Hindutva causes online. These influencers, aligned with the Hindu right-wing, provide communally charged rhetoric and perspectives on current affairs events. They play a valuable role in shaping public opinion for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), creating consensus on critical issues and silencing any criticism of the party’s actions. While the BJP may distance itself from controversial narratives, these influencers are able to peddle them without consequences. The financial incentives for promoting Hindutva causes are also significant, with top influencers like Sandeep possibly earning up to $30,000 a year from their YouTube channels.

This manipulative online political landscape has been well-documented various studies. A study First Draft found that Islamophobic content from India thrived on YouTube, leading viewers down rabbit holes of anti-Muslim content. Another report the New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights highlighted the targeting of Muslims right-leaning Hindu nationalist groups, facilitated YouTube. It is clear that YouTube influencers are playing a significant role in spreading political manipulation and propaganda.

YouTube Influencers as BJP’s Mouthpieces

YouTube influencers aligned with the Hindu right-wing have become invaluable for the BJP in shaping public thought and discourse. These influencers, like Sandeep, provide a platform for the party to promote its ideologies without direct involvement. They create an echo chamber of support, ensuring that when the government takes controversial actions such as the revocation of Article 370, its supporters are already convinced of its need. Their rhetoric also helps the BJP consolidate Hindu voters and paint its rivals as anti-Hindu.

Commercial Benefits of Promoting Hindutva

Promoting Hindutva causes online not only serves political purposes but also has significant financial rewards. Influencers like Sandeep earn substantial incomes from their YouTube channels through ad revenue and sponsorships. With the mainstream dominance of Hindutva as a political ideology, taking strong stances aligned with it becomes an attractive commercial strategy. The rise of more YouTube influencers promoting Hindutva causes highlights the profitability of aligning with this ideology.

The Dark Side of YouTube Influence

The influence of YouTube and social media platforms on public discourse goes beyond political manipulation. These platforms harbor and amplify hate speech, xenophobia, and disinformation. The targeting of Muslims in India, fueled right-leaning Hindu nationalist groups, is a glaring example of the dark side of YouTube influence. This online ecosystem perpetuates the spread of divisive ideologies and contributes to the polarization of society. There is an urgent need for effective regulations and counter-narratives to mitigate the influence of YouTube influencers promoting hate and extremism.