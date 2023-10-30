By Jenna Thompson

In a shocking turn of events, the recent outbreak of antisemitic violence in Dagestan has raised concerns about the hidden forces behind such heinous acts. The rioters, driven a deep-seated hatred, targeted Jewish passengers arriving from Tel Aviv at Dagestan’s main airport. The question on everyone’s minds is: how did such a coordinated attack come to fruition?

Uncovering the truth behind the orchestration of this violence, it is evident that Telegram, a popular social media platform, served as a breeding ground for the dissemination of hate. Morning Dagestan, an anti-Russian and Islamist public channel, played a pivotal role in fueling the flames of antisemitism. With over 65,000 subscribers, it shared detailed instructions on how to block the exit of Jewish passengers, encouraging its followers to verbally assault them and compile a list of their addresses in Dagestan.

But who is the mastermind behind Morning Dagestan? While initial reports associated the channel with Ilya Ponomarev, a former Russian MP who defected to Ukraine, the picture is more complex than it seems. Ponomarev, indeed, has connections to the channel, but he denies any involvement in the recent events. The governor of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, and Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, have pinned the blame on Ukraine, accusing them of orchestrating the violence. However, the channel itself has issued a statement denying any connections to Ponomarev or Ukraine.

The roots of this explosion of antisemitic violence can also be traced to the actions of regional authorities. Despite widespread support for the Palestinian cause in Dagestan, pro-Palestinian rallies were prohibited, fostering a sense of frustration and anger among the youth. Rasul Abdulkhalikov, a Dagestani sociologist, highlights the role of social media platforms in redoubling these negative attitudes, emphasizing the echo-chamber effect that occurs when individuals seek out information that confirms their existing beliefs.

The recent events in Dagestan serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed online platforms becoming breeding grounds for hate and violence. It is crucial that we address the root causes of such incidents and work towards fostering understanding, tolerance, and unity.

FAQ

What caused the outbreak of antisemitic violence in Dagestan?

The outbreak of antisemitic violence in Dagestan was triggered a combination of factors, including the prohibition of pro-Palestinian rallies in the region and the dissemination of hate speech on social media platforms.

Who is behind Morning Dagestan?

While initial reports associated Morning Dagestan with Ilya Ponomarev, a former Russian MP, the channel denies any connections to him or Ukraine. The true orchestrators behind the channel remain unknown.

What can be done to prevent such incidents in the future?

Preventing incidents of hate and violence requires a multi-faceted approach. It involves addressing root causes, such as intolerance and frustration, while also promoting education, understanding, and unity among communities. Additionally, stricter regulations and monitoring of online platforms can help curb the spread of hateful content.