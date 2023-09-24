Who Takes Responsibility for Content Plagiarism on Social Media?

Summary: Social media content creators are facing challenges when it comes to copyright infringement. While some creators are able to resolve issues with mutual understanding, others have resorted to legal cases to protect their intellectual property. The absence of an official body to regulate and protect creators has made it difficult to address this issue effectively. In India, copyright laws exist to safeguard works of art, but many creators are not aware that registering copyright is essential to establish legal rights. The implementation of copyright laws can become murky due to the lack of registration. Social media creators fall under the category of cinematography copyright and can apply for a copyright notice to protect their work. However, they must also take additional steps, such as sending legal notices, if their copyrighted content is being misused. While creators recognize the challenges they face in combating plagiarism, they are focused on consistently producing high-quality and unique content for their audience.

Content creators on social media are constantly finding themselves in a battle against plagiarism and copyright infringement. Unlike traditional media, there are no official bodies to regulate and protect their work. As a result, creators have had to develop innovative ways to protect their content and appeal to their audiences.

Ankita Sahigal, a social media content creator known for her “Newly Married” videos on Instagram, emphasized the importance of finding your own unique style. Sahigal, who experienced accusations of copying another creator, reached out to the original creator for permission to continue making her videos. This example highlights the camaraderie between some creators, but it also demonstrates the lack of protection against plagiarism in the industry.

Recent incidents have further highlighted the need for better copyright protection. Project Anti-caste accused the India Love Project of plagiarizing their content and claimed intellectual proprietary rights. Similarly, Humans of Bombay filed a lawsuit against People of India for copyright infringement. These cases shed light on the challenges faced creators and the absence of a governing body to address copyright issues.

In India, copyright laws exist, but they rely on creators registering their work to establish legal rights. Without registration, creators have limited legal recourse in cases of infringement. Social media creators fall under the category of cinematography copyright and can protect their work applying for a copyright notice. However, they must also proactively monitor and address copyright violations, often relying on influencer agencies to handle these matters.

While the implementation of copyright laws remains a challenge, creators are focused on producing high-quality and original content for their audiences. They understand the importance of developing their own unique style and branding to stand out in a saturated market. Despite the constant threat of plagiarism, creators are determined to keep pushing boundaries and inspiring their followers.

Definitions:

– Copyright infringement: Unauthorized use of copyrighted material without the owner’s permission.

– Intellectual Property (IP): Creations of the mind, including inventions, literary and artistic works, and symbols or designs used in commerce.

– Berne Convention: An international agreement governing copyright that establishes the rights of creators and their protection.

– Influencer agency: An agency that represents and manages social media influencers, handling brand collaborations, content creation, and digital marketing strategies.

