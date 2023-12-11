Arrest Made in Chandigarh Hotel as Authorities Crack Down on Murder Conspiracy

Summary: A recent joint operation between Jaipur Police and Delhi Police’s Special Cell led to the arrest of three individuals involved in a murder conspiracy. The team apprehended Fauji, Rathore, and their accomplice, Udham Singh, during a raid at a hotel in Chandigarh. The investigation uncovered that Singh had provided logistical support to the gunmen in their plot to eliminate Gogamedi. Prior to their arrest, another suspect named Ramveer Singh was detained Jaipur Police for aiding in the execution of the murder and assisting the duo in fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement agencies initiated a multi-state pursuit after the murder took place. The shooters initially traveled to Hisar, where they met with their associate, Udham Singh, before proceeding to Manali. Fearing detection, they relocated from Manali to Mandi. However, suspecting a potential trap, they decided to move again and settled temporarily in a hotel in Chandigarh. Their final destination was intended to be Goa.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police alerted Delhi Crime Branch about the possibility of the shooters heading to the capital. The police shared crucial information about the suspects’ bus details, which led to a road interception. Unfortunately, the shooters had already alighted somewhere near Dharuhera. Authorities obtained CCTV footage from Hisar, providing valuable leads for the manhunt. By analyzing both old and current accomplices’ records, they managed to narrow down their search to Udham Singh through social media analysis.

Close monitoring and electronic tracing brought the police close to the fugitives, but they frequently narrowly missed capturing them at various locations. Ultimately, however, the team successfully apprehended the suspects in a hotel in Chandigarh.

During subsequent interrogation, the shooters claimed that the syndicate led Lawrence Bishnoi was fueled anger toward the target due to his alleged departure from a protest gathering related to the encounter of gangster Anandpal Singh in 2017. Gangster Rohit Godara, acting on instructions from Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, assigned the task of eliminating Gogamedi to Virendra Charan. Charan then recruited Rohit Rathore, who was imprisoned alongside him in Ajmer jail, for the job. Rathore was purportedly incensed Gogamedi and his associates’ show of support for a rape survivor. Nitin Fauji, also imprisoned with Charan on a kidnapping charge, was involved on the promise of securing a settlement abroad. The gang leaders, including Goldy Brar, communicated instructions to the assailants via the Signal app.