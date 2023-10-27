New Research Shows the Power of Social Media in Biodiversity Conservation

Photos shared on social media platforms hold immense potential to contribute to biodiversity conservation efforts, particularly in tropical regions. This is the key finding of a recent study conducted a team of researchers from the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ), the Friedrich Schiller University Jena (FSU), and the University of Queensland (UQ).

Tropical regions are known as biodiversity hotspots, but our understanding of the populations of plant and animal species in these areas is limited. While monitoring programs and citizen science initiatives are well-established in developed countries, they are still scarce in developing nations. However, accurate documentation of biodiversity is crucial in identifying species that require special protection.

With the widespread use of social media and the availability of high-quality digital cameras, new opportunities have emerged. Nature photographers worldwide are sharing their observations of biodiversity on platforms like Facebook, creating a treasure trove of data. The research team focused their investigation on Bangladesh, a country in South Asia, to explore the potential contribution of Facebook data towards biodiversity monitoring and assessing potential protected areas.

By scraping nature photography groups on Facebook and integrating the information with existing data from the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF), the researchers compiled more than 44,000 records for nearly 1,000 animal species in Bangladesh. Among these records, 288 endangered species were identified according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Over 25% of the data came from Facebook, with butterflies and birds comprising more than half the records.

This integration of Facebook data enabled the research team to create a map of suitable habitats for different animal species and compare it with existing protected areas in Bangladesh. The findings highlighted that the current protected areas cover only 4.6% of the country’s land, inadequately protecting areas where endangered species are found. To ensure sufficient protection, the proportion of the area under protection would need to increase to 39% and be better distributed throughout the country. Additionally, the research revealed that a significant number of butterfly species in Bangladesh are found in green areas in the capital city of Dhaka, suggesting the importance of considering unconventional areas for new protected zones.

While utilizing social media data for biodiversity conservation is promising, there are challenges. Data collected from social media platforms are often concentrated in easily accessible regions, such as urban areas. Furthermore, the process of curating and verifying social media data for research purposes can be time-consuming. However, advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence and deep learning may streamline this process in the future.

The integration of biodiversity data from citizen science initiatives and social media platforms presents a significant opportunity for tropical regions where reliable and up-to-date monitoring data is scarce. Leveraging these platforms can contribute to a more systematic assessment of potential protected areas, bringing us closer to achieving the global conservation goals set forth in the Kunming-Montreal Agreement.

FAQ:

Q: How can social media contribute to biodiversity conservation?

A: Social media platforms, like Facebook, enable nature photographers to share their observations of plants and animals, thereby generating valuable data for biodiversity research and conservation efforts.

Q: What are the challenges of using social media data for biodiversity conservation?

A: Challenges include the uneven distribution of data, with concentrations in easily accessible regions, and the time-consuming process of curating and verifying social media data for research purposes.

Q: What are the potential benefits of integrating social media data with existing biodiversity information?

A: Integrating social media data with existing databases, such as the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF), can significantly enhance our understanding of biodiversity, identify endangered species, and inform conservation planning.

Q: How can advancements in technology improve the utilization of social media data for biodiversity conservation?

A: Technologies like artificial intelligence and deep learning hold the potential to automate the process of curating and verifying social media data, making it more efficient and scalable for research purposes.