Utilizing Social Media Data for Conservation: A Case Study in Bangladesh

A recent research study conducted a team of scientists from the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), the Friedrich Schiller University Jena (FSU), and the University of Queensland (UQ) has revealed the potential of social media in protecting biodiversity, particularly in tropical regions. The findings, published in BioScience, One Earth, and Conservation Biology, shed light on the benefits of harnessing photos of plant and animal species shared on platforms like Facebook for conservation assessments.

In this study, researchers focused on the country of Bangladesh, a biodiversity hotspot with limited data on its animal and plant populations. By scraping Facebook groups for nature photographs taken in Bangladesh, the team gathered valuable information about species and their locations. This data was then incorporated into a common pool with existing data from the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF).

The integration of social media data allowed the researchers to compile a remarkable 44,000 records for nearly 1,000 animal species, including 288 that are considered endangered according to the IUCN. Notably, more than 25% of the data originated from Facebook groups, with butterflies and birds constituting over half of the recorded species.

The team utilized this extensive database to create a map of suitable habitats for various animal species, comparing it with current protected areas in Bangladesh. The analysis highlighted the urgent need to expand protected areas, as only 4.6% of the country’s land area is currently designated as such. In particular, the researchers found that areas housing threatened species, which are frequently located in tropical regions, were not adequately covered existing protected areas, indicating a need for improved distribution across the country.

Furthermore, the data revealed that 45% of butterfly species in Bangladesh were concentrated in green areas in the capital, Dhaka. This suggests that unconventional areas, such as those in and around urban environments, should be considered when planning new protected areas.

Despite these promising findings, challenges remain in utilizing social media data for conservation purposes. Data collection through citizen science initiatives is often unevenly distributed, with concentrations in easily accessible regions near urban areas. Moreover, the manual verification process for species and location information in each photo is time-consuming. Implementing technologies like artificial intelligence and deep learning could potentially streamline this process and enhance the usability of social media data for conservation research.

In conclusion, this study demonstrates the tremendous potential of social media in advancing biodiversity conservation efforts, particularly in regions lacking reliable monitoring data. By leveraging the data shared nature photographers on platforms like Facebook, researchers can enhance their understanding of species distribution and contribute to more effective conservation planning. However, it is important to handle social media data with care and develop strategies to address the limitations associated with its collection and verification.

FAQ

How can social media help protect biodiversity?

Social media platforms, like Facebook, provide a space for nature photographers to share their observations of plant and animal species. This data can be harnessed researchers to gain insights into species distribution and contribute to conservation assessments.

What were the key findings of the study in Bangladesh?

The study revealed that integrating social media data with existing biodiversity information allowed researchers to compile records for nearly 1,000 animal species in Bangladesh, including 288 endangered species. The data highlighted the need to expand protected areas, as current designations do not adequately cover areas inhabited threatened species.

Are there challenges associated with using social media data for conservation?

Yes, there are challenges in utilizing social media data for conservation. Data collected through citizen science initiatives is often unevenly distributed, and the current process of manually verifying species and location information from social media photos is time-consuming. However, advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence hold promise for streamlining data analysis and improving its usability for research purposes.