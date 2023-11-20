Social Media and the Dopamine Effect: A Closer Look at its Impact on Student Well-Being

The detrimental impact of social media on the well-being of students is a widely recognized phenomenon. Numerous studies have unequivocally established a link between excessive social media use and a decline in mental health and overall well-being. According to a 2019 study conducted in the UK, adolescents aged 13-16 who spent more than three hours a day on social media experienced negative effects on their mental health and well-being. Similarly, a 2016 study MIT revealed that frequent access to social media correlated with a 7% increase in severe depression and a 20% increase in anxiety disorders among students.

It is natural to wonder why this habit persists despite the wealth of evidence highlighting its harmful effects. The answer lies in examining the intricate workings of our own brains, as well as the role of social media algorithms. These algorithms are designed to stimulate the dopaminergic pleasure pathways in our brains, releasing dopamine – a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and motivation. The experience of surprise, reward, and excitement triggered social media content activates these pathways, leading to a sense of pleasure. This process mirrors the addictive nature of substances, as the brain craves more dopamine to sustain the perceived high.

However, the consequences of social media-induced overstimulation of dopamine pathways extend beyond momentary pleasure. Dopamine also regulates crucial functions such as memory, mood, sleep, learning, and concentration. Extended social media use depletes dopamine levels, causing a deterioration in these areas. Research published in the Indian Journal of Public Health suggests that students with higher social media engagement experience poorer sleep quality, difficulties in concentration, and subsequent academic challenges. The constant shift between social media use and schoolwork disrupts focus and memory retention, impairing overall academic performance.

To mitigate these effects, proactive measures must be taken various stakeholders. Parents play a pivotal role setting reasonable limits on daily social media use, promoting face-to-face interactions, monitoring their children’s online activities, and engaging in open conversations about the impact of social media on their emotions and overall well-being. It is crucial to remind students that social media often presents distorted realities, making comparisons futile.

However, addressing this societal-level challenge requires collective efforts. Regulators and social media companies bear a responsibility to ensure that technology aligns with human values and does not undermine well-being. As technology continues to shape our social connections, consumption patterns, and values, it is essential for regulators and social media companies to uphold ethical standards. Neglecting this duty will have profound and lasting implications for the fabric of our society.

Authored: Praneet Mungali – Trustee and Secretary of the Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune.

